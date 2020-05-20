Chi-Hi graduates will parade through Chippewa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Seniors at Chippewa Falls High School will get a graduation ceremony, after all.

A drive-thru graduation ceremony will allow seniors, in a procession of cars, to participate while following social distancing guidelines.

A parade route, beginning at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, looping through downtown, and ending at Chippewa Falls High School, will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3.

The Chippewa Falls City Council unanimously approved a street-use permit on Tuesday, allowing for the parade of vehicles. An estimated 350 vehicles would participate. Chippewa Falls police officer Brian Flug, who serves as the school resource officer, filed the permit.

"Downtown businesses will be encouraged to decorate windows for the class of 2020," the permit request states.

Five additional officers would be needed for the parade, at a cost of about $500. Volunteers also would be out along the route.

The only street that would be closed would be the 700 block of Terrill Street, in front of the high school.

The route sends vehicles south on North Bridge Street, west on River Street, up the Wagner Street hill, then loops through the west hill neighborhood to the high school.