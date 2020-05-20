Chi-Hi graduates will parade through Chippewa
0 comments
alert top story

Chi-Hi graduates will parade through Chippewa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Seniors at Chippewa Falls High School will get a graduation ceremony, after all.

A drive-thru graduation ceremony will allow seniors, in a procession of cars, to participate while following social distancing guidelines.

A parade route, beginning at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, looping through downtown, and ending at Chippewa Falls High School, will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3.

The Chippewa Falls City Council unanimously approved a street-use permit on Tuesday, allowing for the parade of vehicles. An estimated 350 vehicles would participate. Chippewa Falls police officer Brian Flug, who serves as the school resource officer, filed the permit.

"Downtown businesses will be encouraged to decorate windows for the class of 2020," the permit request states.

Five additional officers would be needed for the parade, at a cost of about $500. Volunteers also would be out along the route.

The only street that would be closed would be the 700 block of Terrill Street, in front of the high school.

The route sends vehicles south on North Bridge Street, west on River Street, up the Wagner Street hill, then loops through the west hill neighborhood to the high school.

More duplexes planned

City engineer Rick Rubenzer told the council about several new duplexes being planned in the Wissota Green neighborhood, in the northeast corner of the city.

The Plan Commission approved a plan last week to subdivide a lot in that neighborhood into three separate lots. The council voted Tuesday to approve those minutes, moving the plan forward.

Excellence in Education: Profiles of the Chippewa Falls class of 2020
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News