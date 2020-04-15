Chippewa educators say we 'miss our kids'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chippewa Falls schools superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos said she would love to see classes resume sometime after April 24.

“We miss our kids, and we’d love to see them by the end of the year,” she said Wednesday at a Chippewa County weekly press conference where officials discussed area COVID-19 cases.

However, Taylor-Eliopoulos said the district has taken the position of “prepare for the worst, hope for the best.”

If the decision is made to not return, the district is ready to continue its virtual education for the rest of the year. Likewise, she wasn’t sure whether summer school would be in-person or delivered through virtual systems.

Meanwhile, the district and the McDonell Area Catholic school system have now delivered 26,853 meals since schools shut down. Breakfasts and lunches are available at all of the nine schools between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., for anyone age 18 and younger; proof of residence isn’t required.

In the past week, there have been no new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Eau Claire County, while Dunn and Chippewa counties have each had three new confirmed cases.

Angela Weideman, Chippewa County public health director, said it is a sign that social distancing is working.