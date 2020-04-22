Chippewa Falls school board to discuss plans to hire new superintendent

Taylor-Eliopoulos, 41, was selected as the Chippewa Falls school superintendent in June 2015. She will replace Dan Peggs, who is accused of sex trafficking of a minor and child pornography.

Taylor-Eliopoulos’ salary this year in Chippewa Falls is $169,864. In comparison, Peggs was earning $135,000, Walsh said. However, Walsh pointed out that Taylor-Eliopoulos is an experienced superintendent. He was confident that Altoona school district will be able to match her salary.

“We’re still negotiating a contract,” Walsh said. “You have to be competitive. We were aware of (her salary), and it’s something we have to match. It’s very reasonable for the responsibilities that go with it.”

Walsh was confident that the Chippewa Falls school district will be able to find a quality replacement.

“Chippewa is a very sought-after district,” he said.

Other Chippewa Falls school board members said they wanted to hear more on the next step at the board meeting on Monday.