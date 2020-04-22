Chippewa Falls school board to discuss plans to hire new superintendent

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls school board will begin the process of searching for a new superintendent, after Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos was selected Monday night to lead the Altoona school district. She will leave when her contract expires in July.
Board President David Czech wasn’t panicking about the news.
“I don’t think we’re in a time crunch,” Czech said Tuesday. “Our district is in good shape. We have strong leadership where we need it. And Heidi is still here.”
In most months, the board would have met this week because it was the third Tuesday of the month. However, because of the spring election, the reorganization meeting won’t be held until Monday.
“We’ll discuss where we go from there,” Czech said.
One option is to look at an interim superintendent until a permanent person is hired, he added.
Taylor-Eliopoulos didn’t return calls for comment Tuesday.
The Chippewa Falls school district has a K-12 enrollment of about 5,200 students; Altoona has nearly 1,700.
Ron Walsh, interim Altoona superintendent, wasn’t surprised that Taylor-Eliopoulos sought the job there.
“I’ve known her a long time, and I got the impression she was intrigued by a smaller school,” Walsh said.
Taylor-Eliopoulos, 41, was selected as the Chippewa Falls school superintendent in June 2015. She will replace Dan Peggs, who is accused of sex trafficking of a minor and child pornography.
Taylor-Eliopoulos’ salary this year in Chippewa Falls is $169,864. In comparison, Peggs was earning $135,000, Walsh said. However, Walsh pointed out that Taylor-Eliopoulos is an experienced superintendent. He was confident that Altoona school district will be able to match her salary.
“We’re still negotiating a contract,” Walsh said. “You have to be competitive. We were aware of (her salary), and it’s something we have to match. It’s very reasonable for the responsibilities that go with it.”
Walsh was confident that the Chippewa Falls school district will be able to find a quality replacement.
“Chippewa is a very sought-after district,” he said.
Other Chippewa Falls school board members said they wanted to hear more on the next step at the board meeting on Monday.
“Given the freshness of the information, we haven’t convened yet,” said board member Kathy Strecker. “We move forward, but I can’t give guidance of what we do next. My crystal ball is fuzzy for a lot of reasons. Our next move as a board will be determining what the timeline will be.”
None of the board members wanted to speculate on the reasons why Taylor-Eliopoulos opted to leave.
“She’s a great person, and I wish her well,” Strecker said. “She’s got a lot of strong attributes, and I wish her the best.”
Board member Sharon McIlquham said she was surprised at the news that Taylor-Eliopoulos was leaving, but she added the board needs to move forward.
“We obviously will have to have a meeting, sooner or later, just for this specific purpose,” McIlquham said. “We’re all committed to taking the next step and finding the right fit for this district and the community.”
McIlquham added: “The sooner we act, the better. I’m hoping we can make this process go quickly.”
Taylor-Eliopoulos is a Chippewa Falls native and graduated from the high school in 1997. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English education from UW-Eau Claire in 2001, her master’s degree in education administration from UW-Superior in 2005 and her doctorate in education administration in March from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
She became assistant middle school principal in 2007, then middle school principal in 2012.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!