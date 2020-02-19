The multi-million dollar school district building project is on schedule, according to a presentation made this week to members of the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District board.
Business manager Chad Trowbridge said work on the new Stillson Elementary school in Lafayette, and renovations at the Chippewa Falls middle and high schools are progressing as planned.
“There’s a lot of people working, there’s a lot going on, but it is progressing very well,” Trowbridge said. “Things are going well, and we expect it to continue that way as we transition into upcoming phases.”
In early 2018, voters approved a $65 million referendum, with 53% of voters giving their OK to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School students and to make additions and improvements to the middle and high schools.
The Stillson building project includes a new 36-acre site in the town of Lafayette, a drastic increase from the current six-acre site. The 30-acre increase will offer more space for parking, a playground and athletic fields.
The middle school is using the funding to remodel areas of the building, improve technology, and make various improvements and repairs to the property. The high school will get a new science lab, improved technology and other improvements.
The next update on the building project will be at the March 17 meeting.
In addition to the building project update, the district provided a letter of support for the Town of Lafayette to receive funding from the the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for a town-wide Safe Routes to School Plan.
In addition, the letter also supports a multiuse pedestrian path on 50th Avenue in front of the new Stillson Elementary School.
The efforts were requested by Town Chairman David Staber, with the goal of providing safe walking and biking routes to school for the future students of the new Lafayette school.
Trowbridge said the town has the district’s support.
“It’s a cool opportunity,” Trowbridge said. “If they can get the funding, it’ll be a great addition to the new location. The district is also working on a district-wide Safe Routes to School plan, so obviously we can support this.”
