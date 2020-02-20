Chippewa Falls school district develops new strategic plan following community conversation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Thursday, 26 members of the school administration met to develop a three-year strategic plan to put the ideas into practice.

The community conversation was similar to one held in 2014, and Eliopoulos said what was talked about then still has an impact today.

“When we take the top 10 themes from 2014, we can see things in our schools every single day that are a direct result of the input from the community,” Eliopoulos said. “We can point to those things and tell the community we listened and here’s what we did. We’ve reframed how we approach our students’ learning, and I think it really shows.”

Since the 2014 conversation, the district has grown internship opportunities for students, offered a diverse range of curriculum tracks for graduation, volunteer opportunities have increased, and a district newsletter is sent to the community three times each year to improve communication.

The way courses are taught also changed, because critical thinking and problem solving were concerns community members wanted to see addressed. In addition, incorporation of physical movement in the classroom was increased, a personal finance course is now a graduation requirement, and mental health counseling is offered to students and families.