A building project update and a new program aimed at recent graduates were just a few items discussed at the latest Chippewa Falls School Board meeting.
An update on the building project referendum was the highlight of the Chippewa Falls School Board meeting Tuesday night, with substantial updates presented. The new Stillson Elementary school site is almost done laying the foundation for the building with exterior walls and piping being installed within the week. The middle school and high school both have had the major demolition on the sites completed and electrical, mechanical and plumbing aspects now being the main focus.
Business Manager Chad Trowbridge said the contractors are working as fast as they can, because they know students will be returning to the sites soon.
“We’re six weeks out from the start of the school year,” Trowbridge said. “We know it is coming up, so things are really going to start taking shape fast. We are on pace and on schedule, so things are really looking up.”
In early 2018, a $65 million referendum was approved with 53 percent of voter approval to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School, and making additions and improvements to the existing Chippewa Falls Senior High School and Middle School structures.
The building project includes a new 36-acre site in the town of Lafayette, a drastic upgrade from the six-acre site the current Stillson Elementary location is built upon. The 30-acre increase will yield more space for a parking lot, playground, athletic fields and more.
The rest of the funds will be used at the middle and high schools. The middle school will use the allocated funds to remodel areas of the building, improve technology and other various improvements and repairs to the property. The high school will get a new science lab, improved technology and other various improvements to the building.
Many students struggle to find their place after high school before college and entering the workforce, so a new program aimed at recent 12th grade graduates has been approved and is moving forward to try and cater to this struggling group of young adults.
The Cardinal Transition Academy is a new space/program in which a group of students post-graduation will have the opportunity to take classes and learn social skills in the Chippewa Falls area. The new program was given the approval to move forward on July 1. And the pilot year of the program will include six students.
“We were looking at how students could utilize this program efficiently,” Director of Pupil Services/Special Education Christine McMasters said. “We want them to be able to interact with peers their age and receive an education they could relate to more effectively. We didn’t want to just simulate it in the high school space, we want to offer an authentic experience.”
The next Chippewa Falls School Board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 20.
