Chippewa school board discusses next steps in replacing superintendent

The Chippewa Falls School Board has set a special meeting for 4:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss plans for replacing superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos, who was selected Monday to lead the Altoona School District.

The agenda says the board will meet in closed session to discuss options such as hiring an interim superintendent to hiring a consulting firm.

Any actions taken in closed session will be released at the conclusion of the meeting. Board members will attend the hearing remotely.

