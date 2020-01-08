There are three seats up for re-election on the Chippewa Falls City Council, and the incumbents are the only people who filed: Rob Kiefer (Ward 2), Chuck Hull (Ward 4) and Paul Nadreau (Ward 6).
For school board, three people — incumbent Pete Lehmann, Dennis Fehr and Kevin Swift — will compete for two open seats on the Chippewa Falls school board in April.
Board member Amy Mason, who has served on the board for almost nine years, said in December she wouldn’t run again for her seat.
Swift, an account manager for Ford, lives in Chippewa Falls and has served as president of a Chippewa Falls school booster club. He hopes to continue that relationship with the school district by serving on the board, he told the Leader-Telegram Tuesday. Swift has had three children in the Chippewa Falls school system.
Fehr, who owns a painting company, lives in Chippewa Falls and is a graduate of the school district. He said he’ll push for an emphasis on the trades, and for the district to better prepare students for paths other than college after graduation, he said Tuesday. Fehr has five children, the oldest of whom is in the district’s four-year-old kindergarten program.
Lehmann, first elected to the board in 2011, is also a member of the Lake Hallie Village Board.
Jillian Raschke of the town of Lafayette, a senior at Chippewa Falls Senior High School, did not turn 18 in time to file for a school board seat, but said Tuesday she plans to run as a write-in candidate because she will be 18 before the April 7 election.
Chippewa Falls school board members serve three-year terms; seats are not associated with any wards or districts.
