Chippewa Valley Technical College grad Susan Sunde finds another new direction

That ended when the children got old enough for school, and after working some odd jobs, Sunde decided it was time to turn the page.

“I wanted to earn more money, but looking for work as an administrative assistant again, I found that the places hiring wanted an accounting background to go with it,” Sunde said.

So, she turned to CVTC and earned an associate degree in accounting. “I got a good accounting job, but after five years, I had some medical issues and lost that job.”

After going through a divorce, a period of raising her children on her own, Sunde remarried and felt ready to turn the page again. She started at UW-Stout, but ended up transferring to CVTC and enrolled in the Automation Engineering Technology program.

“My health problems had healed and I knew I could do that job,” Sunde said. “I like the mechanical aspects of it, and it got so accounting wasn’t paying that much.”

But she found herself in program dominated by men and younger students. She admits it was a little uncomfortable at first.

“Once I proved myself to the guys, they had no problem with me,” Sunde said. “Sometimes they would even come to me for answers.”