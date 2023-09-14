On Wednesday, more than 100 people experienced Chippewa Valley Technical College's unveiling at the River Falls South Education Center — a hub for emergency service and residential construction programs and welding high school academy.

Attendees had an opportunity to engage with stakeholders from the school district, workforce development members and faculty during the ribbon-cutting event as the center's role in education and community growth was highlighted. This newly renovated space will further education for students with a state-of-the-art welding lab, enhanced training spaces and simulation labs for criminal justice and emergency medical technician programs, instructional space for residential construction and additional student commons for collaboration and socialization.

The Moody family, former owners of the building, have supported CVTC in this venture and worked with the college to facilitate the building’s purchase. This new space would not have been possible without the community, its support of the referendum and through donations.