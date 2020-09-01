Cornell school district off to a healthy start

Perhaps the largest impact on the district is a steep drop in enrollment this year, Schley said. Last year, Cornell had nearly 400 students districtwide, but the district is down 77 students, currently at 320.

“We lost 20% of our students between home school and virtual school,” Schley said. “That’s going to be a huge financial hit on the district. Some of the people who aren’t coming are afraid of COVID, or don’t want to wear masks. I hope when COVID is under control, those students will come back.”

Schley said he was prepared for the enrollment drop.

“When we surveyed people back in June, it became apparent it was going to be 15% or 20%,” he said. “It does help with the physical distancing.”

For instance, Cornell anticipated they would have 32 kindergarten students this year, but instead, have just 21, and those students are split into two classrooms.

With smaller classes and an earlier start date, Schley is confident it will help students prepare for standardized tests.

“With the smaller groups, we’ll push hard and fast to catch up,” he said.

The steps the district has taken to monitor for illness have so far worked, he said.