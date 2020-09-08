CVTC-led effort publishes first open nursing textbook

“We’ve just been astounded by the national interest in this,” Mussehl said. “This is not only going to be impacting Wisconsin technical college students but students all over the country.”

A large part of that impact will be financial. The rising cost of higher education is well known, and the high costs of textbooks are part of that. On average, WTCS students spend more than $1,300 on textbooks throughout a two-year associate degree program.

“A lot of students have not been buying textbooks and trying to go without,” Ernstmeyer said.

The project is raising CVTC’s profile nationwide – and beyond. More than 30 peer reviewers from around the country helped in the editing. “They gave us a lot of good feedback,” Ernstmeyer said.

Ernstmeyer has been mentored in her role in the project by Rory McGreal, professor in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at Athabasca University, Alberta, Canada. McGreal is also involved with the United Nations agency UNESCO, as the distance education chair in OER.

Earlier this year, Ernstmeyer was involved in a presentation at a UNESCO international conference, done virtually, for people engaged in OER efforts.