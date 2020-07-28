Diocese plans for schools reopening

The Diocese of La Crosse has issued a guidebook of recommendations designed to help schools open safely at the start of the 2020 school year.
“We believe it is in the best interest of the student, their families and the staff that our schools are open for face-to-face education,” according to a statement issued Tuesday by the diocese. “Our schools did a great job moving to distance learning last spring and the experience taught us, as educators, how most students need to be in the classroom with their teachers. Yes, there are students who thrive in online, distance learning environments, but these students are not the norm.”
The diocese serves 19 counties in Wisconsin, and will check public health guidelines in the counties it services before communicating how and when individual schools will open.
“We remain vigilant in prayer and continue to be diligent in providing the best possible faith-based educational experience,” the diocese stated.
