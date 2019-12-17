The Elk Mound School District is moving forward with a $15.7 million referendum. The measure will go to voters in April.
Elk Mound schools superintendent Eric Wright said the school board previously hired Slinger-based School Perceptions consulting firm to assist in preparing data about what level of funding the public may support.
If the referendum passed, it would mean an additional $78 annually in property taxes on a home valued at $100,000. The plan is for the district to seek a 20-year-bond.
The district has about 1,200 students in three buildings.
Some of the projects outlined include:
- Safety and security improvements, such as improving secure doors in some schools.
- Updating and expanding science, engineering, math and tech education classes at the high school.
- Replacing roofs and boilers at all three school buildings.
- Upgrades to aging equipment in the pool at the high school.
- Adding a new gym and classrooms at the middle school.
- Expanding the weight room.
School Perceptions, located in suburban Milwaukee, has done similar studies for the Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and Altoona school districts.
