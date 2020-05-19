Excellence in Education: Abigale Pieper

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

School: McDonell Central Catholic High School

Parents: Nick and Tami Pieper

Educator: Mary King

Abigale’s comments about Mrs. King:

“Mrs. King is always fun in class,” Pieper said. “She always supports me and encourages me to do my best. She inspires me to pursue my dreams and never give up. Mrs. King cares about the well-being of all her students. She is a great role-model for me.”

Mrs. King’s comments about Abigale:

“As William Shakespeare stated: A good heart is like the sun and the moon; or, rather the sun and not the moon for it shines bright and never changes,” King said. “This is Abigale: a ray of perpetual sunlight. Her brilliance truly glows, for she is the epitome of a stellar student.”

Future Plans:

Abigale plans on continuing her education at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, where she will major in math. She hopes to become an accountant or financial advisor.

