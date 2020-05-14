Excellence in Education: Sarah Kauphusman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Scott and Mary Kauphusman

Educator: Deborah Lang

Sarah’s comments about Mrs. Lang: “Deborah Lang is not only an educator, but a loving mentor and compassionate ally,” Kauphusman said. “In the 13 years I’ve studied piano under her, she’s taught me to be brave, be vulnerable, and express myself in life and in music. I aspire to have her same fearless love for people, music and life.”

Mrs. Lang’s comments about Sarah: “Sarah Kauphusman epitomizes the art of musical expression,” Lang said. “She is poised, humble and self-driven. In learning exceedingly challenging works by the classical maestros, she seeks to not only understand each composer’s life and place in history, but she also relates each composition to peoples’ lives today. Sarah stirs the souls of all who hear her piano performances. What an honor to have such a student.”

Future plans: “I plan to attend a four-year university as a piano performance major. In a perfect world, I’d have a career as a concert pianist. I know I intend to play music and perform for the rest of my life,” Kauphusman said.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0