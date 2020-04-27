Excellence in Education student feature: Tyler Bohland

School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Parents: Trevor and Heidi Bohland
Educator: John Kinville
Tyler’s comments about Mr. Kinville: “I chose Mr. Kinville because of his enthusiasm that he has in the classroom setting,” Bohland said. “Due to his passion for government, he inspired me to take a deeper interest in it as well. In doing so, I have not only learned the importance of academics, but to give back locally as well as he has.”
Mr. Kinville’s comments about Tyler: “Tyler is one of the most decent, intelligent, inquiring, respectful and patriotic students I have ever encountered,” Kinville said. “As a student in American government, he viewed each class period as an opportunity to share information, expand his knowledge base and become a better citizen. They just don’t make enough Tyler Bohlands.”
Future Plans: Tyler plans to attend the University of St. Thomas and major in biology through the pre-med track. He hopes to specialize in orthopedics or internal medicine.
