Ryan Lowe has taken over as the new school principal at Halmstad Elementary in Chippewa Falls. Lowe now oversees about 375 grade school children.

Lowe visited classrooms, took phone calls, checked in on staff and made sure kids got on the correct buses home at the end of the first day of school Tuesday.

“It’s been busy,” he said. “I’ve been here preparing for about four weeks, and today is the first day of school. It’s an exciting time.”

Lowe said most teachers at the school spent the first day getting to know the kids, talking about classroom procedures and rules and making sure the kids were comfortable.

“It can be a little overwhelming, especially for the younger kids, to spend a full day in the classroom,” he said. “Our job is to make it as easy a transition into a new routine as possible.”

Lowe has worked as a principal before but only during summer school, he said. Before that he was a teacher and instructional coach.

Lowe was born and raised in Chippewa Falls and then spent 16 years teaching fourth grade in Eleva. Eight years ago, he returned to Chippewa to teach fifth grade at Halmstad Elementary.

Lowe said he’s eager to be good at his job, to be present and to spend as much time in classrooms as possible. But he’s aware that being the school principal comes with new challenges.

“I don’t know what I don’t know,” he said. “Learning as I go has been a worthwhile challenge. There’s so much I haven’t experienced yet that I still need to learn.”

Lowe believes keeping students safe and engaged are his most important responsibilities.

He said he understands that everyone has their own personal experience with schools and that while everyone may not have enjoyed school, part of his job is to make sure that each kid has the best experience it can possibly be.

While everything is kind of new to Lowe, he said he knows the people and he knows the traditions of the school and he’s thrilled to be a part of creating a bright future for Halmstad school children.

He said the best part of being in charge at the school will be watching kids grow through the years.

“That’s the best thing is watching a kid grow in knowledge throughout their school,” he said.