× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janet L. Humphrey, 85, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her residence surrounded by loved ones and Heartland Hospice.

Janet was born May 26, 1935, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of James A. and Maribelle (Armstrong) Smith.

Janet worked at the Northern Center for the Developmentally Disabled for many years. She was a member of Notre Dame Church.

Janet is survived by one son, Tristan (Mary Beth) Richards of Hampden, Maine; one brother, James (Kathleen) Smith of Tucson, Ariz.; one sister, Natalie Smith of Duluth, Minn.; four grandchildren, Alison and Jason Humphrey of Chippewa Falls, Alastair, U.S. Coast Guard, and Graham Richards of Hampden; and one great-granddaughter, Thaianna of Madison, Wis. Janet was preceded in death by one son, Richard John Humphrey; her parents; and one brother, Hardwood F. Smith.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Jesse Burish of Notre Dame Church, will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at the funeral home.