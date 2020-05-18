McDonell Central High School grad overcomes separation from parents, loss of grandmother

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“If I had to describe my life story with one word, it would be ‘confusing,’” says McDonell Central High School graduate Brenden Lannue.

Brenden smiled frequently and didn’t hesitate to talk about some of the obstacles he’s had to overcome the past six years. He grew up in Chippewa Falls and attended Parkview Elementary. When he was in eighth grade, he began having problems with his parents.

“Things became unstable with my living situation, so I went to live with my grandmother,” Brenden said.

Brenden, and his twin brother Brady, made the move at the same time to live with Maripat Loiselle. Even now, he barely sees either of his parents.

“She had an important standing in our lives,” Brenden said of Loiselle. “When things went downhill, she recognized it and had us come live with her. She was our second mom.”

However, Loiselle died in January 2019, and it left Brenden and Brady with a difficult choice on where to live next. Brenden said returning to either parent wasn’t really an option. Brady moved in with an uncle in the Twin Cities; Brenden moved in with his 24-year-old brother, Pierce, in Altoona, in February.