New CF superintendent is eager to start

Jeff Holmes is eager to begin as Chippewa Falls school superintendent Wednesday.

Holmes, 56, brings 12 years of experience as a superintendent, serving five years in Montello then the past seven years in Germantown. While Holmes is nearing eligibility to retire, he said, “I just couldn’t pass up the opportunity.”

“I was quite fortunate to see this position come open. You’ve got some great things going on,” he said.

The Chippewa Falls School Board announced Thursday it has selected Holmes to be the next superintendent. He will replace Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos, who announced in April she was leaving after five years as administrator to become the leader of the Altoona School District.

Holmes said the Chippewa Falls district is poised for the future.

“It’s the work that’s been done since 2014,” Holmes said Friday afternoon. “A lot of strategic work has been done. It aligns with what I’ve done as an administrator. What struck me is how cohesive the team is there, and I can’t wait to get started.”