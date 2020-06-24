Two finalists named for Chippewa Falls superintendent

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The final two candidates for the Chippewa Falls School District superintendent have been chosen.

Jeff Holmes, superintendent of the Germantown School District since 2013, and Nick Madison, superintendent of Brillion Public Schools since 2005, are the final two candidates for the vacant Chippewa Falls School District superintendent position.

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District interviewed the top six candidates early Wednesday in a special board meeting.

Interviews with the two finalists will be conducted on Thursday, June 25. They will be interviewed by three interview teams, including the CFAUSD board, an administrative team and a community team. The CFAUSD originally received 25 applications for the position.

“We were extremely pleased with our candidate pool, and feel that we made the best decision in the interest of our students, staff, and community,” Chippewa School Board Vice President Sharon McIlquham said.

The new superintendent would take office on July 1 if a candidate is hired Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.