UW-Eau Claire investigating incident of Trump flag being thrown into creek

UW-Eau Claire is investigating an incident last week involving a Donald Trump flag that was taken and thrown into a creek.
The university’s Vice Chancellor for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and Student Affairs office and the University Police Department opened an investigation immediately after the incident after a student filed a complaint with university police.
Michael Knuth, UW-Eau Claire communications manager, wrote via email that the goal of the investigation is to determine the identity of the person who removed the flag.
An 11-second video posted Friday on Twitter by the Wisconsin College Republicans account shows a person running with a Donald Trump flag and appearing to yell an obscenity before throwing the flag into Little Niagara Creek and jogging away. The flag was eventually recovered.
Warren Anderson, vice chancellor of EDISA, emailed campus members Monday morning informing them that the flag was taken from a member of the UW-Eau Claire College Republicans who had a table display on the “Free Speech Zone” between Centennial Hall and Davies Center.
The UW-Eau Claire College Republican Twitter account posted Friday afternoon that it was “unfortunate that this happened on campus today. This will not deter us or the Trump campaign from continuing to be vocal and present on UWEC’s campus.”
Anderson condemned the action.
“Whether you agree with someone’s political beliefs, or have a different view entirely, what happened last week is completely unacceptable counter to the community that we choose to be a part of,” Anderson wrote. “I know that all who believe in individual rights of expression will denounce this incident and any incident that targets an individual or group because of who they are, what they believe, or what group they belong to. This is not the Blugold way, and we must hold anyone accountable that threatens the future of our institution.”
A timeline for the investigation was not provided, but once it concludes, “all appropriate measures will be considered” regarding discipline, Knuth wrote.
According to Knuth, if the individual involved is a student, the identity will not be revealed at the conclusion of the investigation. If criminal charges are filed, the information is public record.