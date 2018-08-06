MADISON, Wis. — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleges the University of Wisconsin System refused to hire a former longtime employee because of her age.
The EEOC filed the lawsuit Monday. According to the lawsuit, Bambi Butzlaff Voss was 53 years old and subject to a layoff from her job as a marketing and communications specialist at University of Wisconsin's Waukesha campus.
Butzlaff Voss applied for six different positions with the UW System's central office in Madison. She had 25 years of experience performing similar tasks, but according to the lawsuit, the university hired a 23-year-old candidate with less than two years of experience.
The lawsuit asks the court to order the university to hire Butzlaff Voss and provide back pay.
A spokeswoman says UW System does not comment on ongoing litigation.
