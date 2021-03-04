Eight new cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County, 19 pass away statewide

Chippewa County announced eight new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,065 to-date (less than 70 currently active).

No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 93 lives lost.

There have now been 28,569 negative coronavirus tests in Chippewa County and 222 individuals have been hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 to-date (two currently hospitalized). Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 565,649 cases of COVID-19 statewide (less than 5,650 currently active) and 7,074 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus to-date statewide (a one-day increase of 19.) 159 of the deceased passed away from other causes, according to their death certificates.