Eight pass away Friday in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 complications, seven new cases in Chippewa County
top story

COVID-19
CHIPPEWA COUNTY

Chippewa County announced seven new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,139 countywide to-date (less than 50 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Friday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 93 lives lost.

There have now been 28,967 negative coronavirus tests and 231 COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (two individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to-date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 571,451 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to-date (less than 5,500 currently active) and 7,211 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to-date (a one-day increase of eight lives lost). 159 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

Tags

