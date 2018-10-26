The following questions were sent to each candidate for Chippewa County Sheriff, incumbent James Kowalczyk (D) and Travis Hakes (R). Interviews have been lightly condensed for length. The midterm election is Tuesday, Nov. 6. For a list of polling places and information on registering to vote, visit www.co.chippewa.wi.us/government/county-clerk/.
Chippewa Herald: Why are you running for Chippewa County Sheriff?
James Kowalczyk: There is an old saying, “Politicians make promises, public servants make progress.” I am a public servant that has delivered on campaign promises. I am running for re-election because I believe I can continue to make a difference, and continue to affect even more changes and improvements to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department.
One important matter I am currently working on is installing cameras in squads, and having every sworn officer wear body cameras. There is work to be done on the cameras as costs, data retention, rights to privacy for the public, responding to subpoenas from attorneys, etcetera.
Squad and body-worn cameras will play an important role in my commitment to accountability and transparency. Research has shown that there are financial benefits to cameras; also in the reduction of fewer complaints of misconduct, and fewer resources being used on lengthy misconduct investigations.
The office of Sheriff brings many administrative duties with it. As Sheriff, I have been able to strike a balance in my position as a committed, involved Sheriff. My position is 24/7, therefore, I maintain a fully-equipped squad so I can respond to calls to assist and fully support my staff, make traffic stops, transport inmates and perform the duties of the Deputy Sheriffs and jail staff. When I started my first term of office I had the opportunity to bring my years of law enforcement knowledge and experience in to make positive and fiscally responsible changes to the Department.
I am the candidate with the proven ability and experience to do the job. During my terms of office I have delivered on my campaign promises to be fiscally responsible, and continue to update our Department, and to enhance the public safety in Chippewa County. It is a matter of record, that our Department has come in under budget and returned money back to Chippewa County each year.
The position of Sheriff is as a leader, and as Sheriff, I want continue to set a high level of quality, well-trained law enforcement. I wish to continue to move the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department forward with the available resources, and technology, while maintaining my guiding principle of ethical and transparent accountability to the public.
Travis Hakes: When I started this journey, it was because I believe in order for true democracy to exist, people need to have options when it comes to elections.
I believe that having options when it comes to candidates for an elected position also opens up debates to topics people are concerned about.
As I began to knock on doors and speak with people, I was reassured that this campaign is not about me; it is about the people that want to voice their opinions on a ballot. I am not running for Chippewa County Sheriff for myself. I am running so that the people who want changes can hold me accountable to make those changes.
CH: What is your background in law enforcement?
Kowalczyk: I am a graduate of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College with a degree in Police Science. After graduation I started as a patrolman in the village of Cadott. In 1978 I became a road deputy with the Chippewa County Traffic Police. In 1980 the Chippewa County Traffic Police merged into the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department, where I continued as a patrolman until 1988 when I was promoted to an investigator position with the first multi-jurisdictional drug task force in western Wisconsin, the West Central Drug Task Force. After spending three years conducting drug investigations, I became part of the Chippewa County Investigative Unit with a primary focus on Child Support and Public Assistance Fraud Investigations along with general investigations.
On a personal note, I was inspired to go into law enforcement by a former Bloomer Patrol Officer, Gary Tozer, and was the first of my family to enter the field of law enforcement. I take a great deal of pride that I have a brother and two nephews that followed me into the profession.
Hakes: My start in law enforcement was actually in the Chippewa County Jail, where I was hired by (then) Sheriff Ellis. I worked briefly before the 2006 Chippewa County Sheriff’s Election (in which I voted for Sheriff James Kowalczyk). After graduating from Chippewa Valley Technical College I started with the Village of Lake Hallie Police Department. I worked with the Lake Hallie Police Department under the management of Chief Wayne Nehring and Chief Cal Smokowicz. During my career with the Village of Lake Hallie, I also worked for Chief Roy Frederickson in the City of Stanley.
While working full time for the Lake Hallie Police Department I also maintained employment with the city of Chetek and the village of Elk Mound. I was the Chief of Police for the Village of Elk Mound from 2013 until I resigned my position in 2017.
Throughout my law enforcement career I have successfully handled many large investigations, some of which led to federal prosecution. I have handled thousands of calls for service from start to finish including but not limited to, arson, sexual assault, crimes against children, burglaries, drug investigations—including methamphetamine manufacturing, organized crime and financial crimes—and embezzlement cases, serious physical attacks as well as other matters. I am a certified instructor in several areas of law enforcement including firearms. I have extensive training in Crisis Negotiations, New Chiefs and Sheriffs training and interviewing children as well as victims of trauma.
Currently I work full time for the Chetek Police Department, and commute from the town of Tilden where I live.
CH: What are the top three issues currently facing the Sheriff’s Department or our community at large?
Kowalczyk: The increased use of methamphetamine, opioids, heroin and other drugs are greatly affecting public health, law enforcement, social services and public safety. The vast majority of crimes and victimization of county residents can be related to drug use from our county and the surrounding area.
Mental health conditions also continue to receive significant law enforcement time and resources, along with the courts and other community agencies, and have a continued impact on members of the community. Our officers have many contacts related to critical mental health crisis.
School violence is another critical issue that law enforcement, school personnel and parents are constantly striving to find methods to prevent.
Hakes: Methamphetamine addiction, safer schools and proactive community policing.
CH: If elected, what would you do to fight one of those problems?
Kowalczyk: I continue to provide a full time drug officer, which is a great benefit to our department in stemming the use and distribution of drugs in Chippewa County along with jurisdictions throughout the state of Wisconsin.
We also have a dedicated personnel for the Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. Our tipster lines are a valuable resource for reporting suspicious drug activity and other concerns, the citizens of this county are a valuable resource.
Within the last few years, I sought and received approval to implement our K-9 Program, K-9 Officer Max and his dedicated handler Deputy Bloom, have worked hard and proven to be valuable assets to our department. Max is not only helpful in drug detection, but has saved many hours of officer time with his tracking skills and criminal apprehension while providing officer safety. K-9 Officer Max sets the bar high for dedication and hard work!
Since becoming Sheriff we have worked with the Chippewa County Highway Department and streamlined our squad fleet with what I believe are the state of the art squad vehicles. The Field Service Patrol Officers are allowed a take home squad which provides faster response time and efficient use of Deputy time. I have found having squad vehicles in different areas also work as a deterrent to crime.
I am a firm advocate of assuring inmates have positive interactions with Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department staff. When elected Sheriff in 2007, I was dedicated to working with inmates and having the inmates work with supervision in the community so I implemented this program with male inmate groups and female inmate groups performing roadside cleanup, community garden work, fairground cleanup, Christmas Parade clean up, etcetera.
The main purpose of this program is to work alongside the inmates to show them positive law enforcement interaction. This program is a non-costs program that has many benefits to the community and gives the inmates a sense of community.
Hakes: Methamphetamine addiction can only be lowered by community involvement. It plagues our county. The fact that just three short years ago we had on average less than 50 children in foster care, but currently there are nearly 200, 80 percent of whom are in care because of methamphetamine addiction, should be the most important priority for whomever the public votes into office on Nov. 6.
We would implement programs like the Neighborhood Watch program. We would do a better job at giving people the tools and access to sobriety support. Everyone that is arrested for an offense involving methamphetamine will be given contact information on Narcotics Anonymous meetings, as well as other sobriety support in their local area.
Finally to expect the Sheriff’s Department to operate effectively on the enforcement of methamphetamine when cases pertaining to the drug have literally increased 500 percent but staffed hours directly to investigating methamphetamine have increased 0 percent is like trying to get blood from a stone.
If elected, the plans I have that will not have monetary obligations will be immediately implemented; the plans that I have to present fiscally responsible options to acquiring staffed hours to enforce methamphetamine crimes will be presented during 2019.
If the plans are approved they would start on the 2020 budget. Until money can be found, I personally will work on weekends to help the one position we have now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.