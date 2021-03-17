Eleva man charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft

An Eleva man accused of stealing property valued at several thousands of dollars from a vacant home in the town of Wheaton has now been charged.

Steven R. Olson, 31, was charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of theft and two counts of burglary, along with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He had previously been convicted of felony-level meth possession. Olson, who is being held on a $1,000 cash bond, will return to court today.

According to the criminal complaint, a family informed police in mid-January that a vacant home in the town of Wheaton had been robbed, with a variety of items taken from each room in the house. Everything from tools and lawn equipment from the garage to the oven, washer and dryer, to multiple guns, were missing.

On Feb. 26, Olson was arrested in Whitehall, and was in possession of one of the guns taken from the home. Olson confessed to police “he made multiple trips to the victim’s property, taking several items of property each trip.” Olson also admitted he even stayed overnight one time, passing out in the home. He stored the stolen items at several residences of people he knows in the Chippewa Valley.

