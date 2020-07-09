× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elizabeth “Lissa” Kummer, 96, resident of Dove Healthcare, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. Her 13-year struggle with dementia ended. Elizabeth formerly lived in Chippewa Falls.

Elizabeth was born Dec. 20, 1923, in Munich, Germany, to Elise (Eberl) and Joseph Nothaft. She attended school there. She worked as a salesclerk from 1938 to 1941 when she was drafted to work in a defense plant. After the war, she worked for the American Red Cross and then at the American Telephone Exchange as an operator.

She met Duane “Pete” Kummer in 1946. They got married in 1948 and came to the U.S.A. in September of that year, when Pete got discharged from the Army. They moved to Chippewa Falls in 1951.

She is survived by her children, Connie (Dennis) Radunzel of Bellevue, Wash., and Ronald Kummer of Yorktown Heights, N.Y.; a daughter-in-law, Claudia Kummer of Bainville, Mont.; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Duane “Pete”; her sister, Marianne Nothaft; and her son, Duane “Pete” Kummer.

Elizabeth will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls next to her husband in the veterans area. No service is being held.