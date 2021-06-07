Elk Mound man facing 11th drunken-driving offense

A rural Elk Mound man who crashed his motorcycle into a deer now is facing a possible charge of his 11th drunken-driving offense.

Dale R. Jerome, 49, crashed into the deer while traveling on 10th Street in the town of Wheaton on May 28, police records show. Jerome refused to take a preliminary breath test. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and has not yet been charged.

Online court records show Jerome was convicted of 10th-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in Dunn County Court in 2015. He was convicted Nov. 17, 2015, and was given a four-year prison sentence along with four years of extended supervision, court records show.

