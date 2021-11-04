Elk Mound man to serve 11-month jail sentence after violating drunk-driving parole agreement

An Elk Mound man will serve an 11-month jail sentence after he violated terms of his probation, stemming from his fifth drunk-driving conviction.

Jason E. Mertens, 43, 109 N. Holly Ave., was revoked Monday in Chippewa County Court. Judge James Isaacson ordered the jail term, noting to Mertens that he has 28 separate criminal files since 2000.

Mertens had recently been charged with possessing amphetamines, other narcotic drugs, drug paraphernalia, and operating while revoked.

Mertens was convicted June 28, 2019, for OWI-5th offense, stemming from an arrest in July 2017. He was given a six-month jail sentence, but also was placed on probation for three years, which included an order to not commit any other crimes.

