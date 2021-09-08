Elkhorn man arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting another inmate while in Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility

A former inmate at the Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility charged with sexually assaulting another inmate at the prison in May 2019 has been arrested.

Thomas K. Morris, 33, formerly of Elkhorn, was charged in November 2020 in Chippewa County Court with third-degree sexual assault.

However, Morris failed to show up for a court hearing in February, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was finally apprehended and appeared for a bond hearing Aug. 25. Judge Ben Lane ordered Morris to be held on a $1,000 cash bond and set a return date for Sept. 14.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told prison staff that Morris raped him in a bathroom in the facility. When interviewed by authorities, Morris admitted to the sexual act but claimed it was consensual.

Court records show that Morris was convicted in Walworth County in 2013 of armed robbery and was ordered to serve eight years in prison and eight years of extended supervision.

