 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elkhorn man arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting another inmate while in Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility
0 Comments
top story

Elkhorn man arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting another inmate while in Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chippewa County Courthouse
CHIPPEWA HERALD

A former inmate at the Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility charged with sexually assaulting another inmate at the prison in May 2019 has been arrested.

Thomas K. Morris, 33, formerly of Elkhorn, was charged in November 2020 in Chippewa County Court with third-degree sexual assault.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

However, Morris failed to show up for a court hearing in February, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was finally apprehended and appeared for a bond hearing Aug. 25. Judge Ben Lane ordered Morris to be held on a $1,000 cash bond and set a return date for Sept. 14.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told prison staff that Morris raped him in a bathroom in the facility. When interviewed by authorities, Morris admitted to the sexual act but claimed it was consensual.

Court records show that Morris was convicted in Walworth County in 2013 of armed robbery and was ordered to serve eight years in prison and eight years of extended supervision.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese car maker targets European market

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News