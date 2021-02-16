Empowering local artists: Heyde Center launches in-person locally sourced art shop

A local performance venue is cementing its status as a haven for local artists on and off the stage.
The Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls, a popular performance venue, just opened a new art shop inside of its downtown location. The Heyde Center Art Shop stocks a limited number of unique, handmade products featuring the artwork of local artists.
Taylor Huppert, performance services associate for the Heyde Center for the Arts, said the idea for the space came from an abundance of free time, which allowed the staff to brainstorm ways of supporting independent artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve really taken advantage of the free time we’ve been given to start curating locally sourced art,” Huppert said. “By doing that we are allowing ourselves to be prepared for when things do open up again and we’ll have souvenirs available for people from Chippewa Falls from local artists. They’re inspired by local scenery and imagery and they’ll be able to take a piece of the city with them when they leave the Heyde Center.”
Currently the store stocks water color pieces, fiber art, magnets, pottery, hand painted glasses, hand died silk and a plethora of other pieces by strictly local artists. Huppert said the store is looking for pieces which will accentuate the unique qualities of the Chippewa Valley.
Interested artists looking to inquire about having their art featured in the Heyde Center Art Shop can call the Heyde Center office at 715-726-9000 and ask for Taylor Huppert. The store is open during normal Heyde Center for the Arts business hours.