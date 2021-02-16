Empowering local artists: Heyde Center launches in-person locally sourced art shop

A local performance venue is cementing its status as a haven for local artists on and off the stage.

The Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls, a popular performance venue, just opened a new art shop inside of its downtown location. The Heyde Center Art Shop stocks a limited number of unique, handmade products featuring the artwork of local artists.

Taylor Huppert, performance services associate for the Heyde Center for the Arts, said the idea for the space came from an abundance of free time, which allowed the staff to brainstorm ways of supporting independent artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve really taken advantage of the free time we’ve been given to start curating locally sourced art,” Huppert said. “By doing that we are allowing ourselves to be prepared for when things do open up again and we’ll have souvenirs available for people from Chippewa Falls from local artists. They’re inspired by local scenery and imagery and they’ll be able to take a piece of the city with them when they leave the Heyde Center.”