AP Seminar Presentation

Chi-Hi students Nyah Matthews, left, and Rachel Gering discuss the English AP Seminar course during the monthly Chippewa Falls school board meeting Tuesday night in Chippewa Falls.

 PARKER REED, The Herald

An advanced placement program at a local high school is making waves in the academic careers of many young adults.

Representatives from Chippewa Falls Senior High School spoke Tuesday to the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District School Board about a course called English Advanced Placement Seminar, touting its benefits not just for the English department at the school, but throughout the institution’s academic landscape.

Donna Goodman, principal of Chippewa Falls Senior High School, said the course is beneficial for students because it can put them one step ahead when entering higher education.

“This is one of those amazing classes that’s not just AP, because our staff is also trained in all of the assessments and everything is done on our campus,” Goodman said. “The credits the students earn from it benefit them not just at the high school level, but at the college level too, so it’s pretty impressive and a good opportunity for them.”

Implemented at Chi-Hi in 2016, AP Seminar is an alternative course to English 10A/10B for sophomores.

The course involves:

  • Analyzing topics through multiple lenses to construct meaning or gain understanding of various topics.
  • Planning and conducting studies and investigations.
  • Proposing solutions to real-world problems.
  • Planning and producing communication in various forms such as speeches and papers.
  • Collaborating to solve problems.
  • Integrating and synthesizing cross-curricular connections.

Students in AP Seminar often get to choose the topics they present on and learn skills that are transferable to many different areas of education and life.

Pam Bowe, Chi-Hi English teacher/academic chair, said she was a part of the first wave of educators in the Chippewa Valley to learn about and implement AP Seminar after it was introduced by AP in 2014.

“I was fortunate enough a few years ago to be a part of a small group who were investigating a new course called AP Seminar,” Bowe said. “We actually have three AP courses and I wanted to brag these up a bit because these aren’t exaggerated pass writes. When kids take our AP courses we expect them to take the AP exams and that’s not universal across the board in all districts and all classes. Some kids take the class, but they don’t take the test. We are proud of how many kids take it and receive credit.”

Chi-Hi is one of only 29 schools in Wisconsin that has approved to offer this course, including being the only one in the Chippewa Valley.

The course offers high school and college credit, with the AP Seminar Test involving three components: the team project and presentation (20% of the AP score), an individual research-based essay and presentation (35% of the score) and the exam itself (45% of the score).

In addition to the financial benefits of potential savings when the students enter high education, Bowe said there are a variety of positive outcomes of taking AP Seminar.

AP Seminar encourages collaboration among students, promotes the improvement of public speaking skills and teaches students a variety of ways to get their point across and be able to synthesize information quickly and efficiently.

Chi-Hi student Nyah Matthews said the skills she’s learned through AP Seminar have benefitted her other course work, as the research skills are easily transferable to any subject.

“AP Seminar involved a lot of different things we found to be very beneficial in the other classes we are in now,” Matthews said. “This helps us advance our researching skills because you have to learn what sources are credible and have quality information quickly and efficiently. That’s important to discern in a lot of different classes and situations.”

Rachel Gering, another student enrolled in AP Seminar at Chi-Hi, said the topics they research in the class don’t just involve English-related topics, but rather the course offers an abundance of opportunities across the board of academic areas.

“It helps promote cross-curricular learning,” Gering said. “Every speech and paper written was on completely different topics, from plastic straws to space exploration. This allowed us to learn different things which weren’t talked about or taught in school. It also helps us in our other classes through researching, learning and giving speeches such as social studies, science and of course English.”

While AP Seminar has only been offered for less than five years at Chi-Hi, it is evident the course is already making an impact on the next generation of Chippewa Falls learners.

