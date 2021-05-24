English Department Student of the Month: Steel Brooke

Some of the most important qualities of a successful student are their work ethic, inquisitiveness, and conscientiousness. Steel Brooke, a junior in Ms. Brandrup’s Communications class, has all of these attributes. According to Ms. Brandrup, who chose Steel as her English Student of the Month, “Steel is one of the most responsible, thoughtful students I have ever had the pleasure to teach. He always jumps into the task at hand, ready to meet whatever challenge comes his way. He works well with everyone in class and is an excellent listener. Steel is a natural leader and I’m excited to see what his future has in store.”