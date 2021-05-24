 Skip to main content
English Department Student of the Month: Steel Brooke
Steel Brooke
Some of the most important qualities of a successful student are their work ethic, inquisitiveness, and conscientiousness. Steel Brooke, a junior in Ms. Brandrup’s Communications class, has all of these attributes. According to Ms. Brandrup, who chose Steel as her English Student of the Month, “Steel is one of the most responsible, thoughtful students I have ever had the pleasure to teach. He always jumps into the task at hand, ready to meet whatever challenge comes his way. He works well with everyone in class and is an excellent listener. Steel is a natural leader and I’m excited to see what his future has in store.”

Steel’s work ethic is evidenced in his classes and extracurriculars, too. Maintaining a high GPA is a clear result of his hard work, but Steel hasn’t sacrificed personal growth to maintain it; he has continuously challenged himself with accelerated and AP courses throughout his high school career.

Steel, who is the son of Julie and Christopher Brooke, hopes to attend the United States Naval Academy for school, serve while earning his wings, and eventually become a commercial pilot.

“I feel so fortunate to have gotten to teach Steel this year and am excited to see the great things Steel does after high school,” Ms. Brandrup said.

