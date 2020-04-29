Enough tests? Not in Chippewa County
Enough tests? Not in Chippewa County

Jim Kowalczyk

Kowalczyk

 THE HERALD

CHIPPEWA FALLS — For several weeks, Chippewa County public health director Angela Weideman has said that everyone in her county who wanted a COVID-19 test has been able to get one.

On Wednesday, she said that is no longer true.

“We know there are people who are symptomatic who haven’t been able to get a test,” she said at the county’s weekly COVID-19 update meeting. “These people have been asked to stay at home.”

There simply are not enough swabs and re-agents — items needed to perform the tests —available at area medical centers, Weideman said.

A total of 1,042 tests have been given at medical centers in the county, including 196 tests performed in the past week.

The number of tests given in Chippewa County has been decreasing in recent weeks, with just one new positive case recorded in the past week, she said. Her hope is the number of tests performed will ramp up, even if the number of positive cases remains flat.

“We do need to see an increase in testing,” Weideman said.

While Weideman didn’t want to set a target of number of tests performed countywide per week, she liked the idea of getting tests for health-care employees, police, EMS, and long-term care workers, even if those people aren’t showing signs of illness.

“In Wisconsin, we have not started widespread testing,” she said. “We’re not at that capacity yet.”

Countywide, 18 of the 21 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are now considered to be symptom free and are out of isolation. No one in the county is hospitalized at this time, with three people still being monitored. Weideman reminded the public that there is no evidence that people who have recovered are now immune to the virus.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said law enforcement agencies countywide have submitted two new cases of people violating the stay-at-home orders to the district attorney’s office for possible charges. He wasn’t aware of any demonstrations locally against those restrictions. Overall, he praised the public for following the rules.

“Chippewa County’s calls for service have really dwindled,” Kowalczyk said. “It really shows people aren’t out there, doing what they shouldn’t be doing.”

With fishing season about to begin and golf courses now allowed to open, Weideman encouraged people to be cautious, avoid travel and stay as close to home as possible. Those who do travel to fish should try to limit contact with others.

“We do want people to go outside and be active,” Weideman said. “It is great for your physical and mental state.”

Angela Weideman

Weideman
