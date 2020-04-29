Enough tests? Not in Chippewa County

“In Wisconsin, we have not started widespread testing,” she said. “We’re not at that capacity yet.”

Countywide, 18 of the 21 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are now considered to be symptom free and are out of isolation. No one in the county is hospitalized at this time, with three people still being monitored. Weideman reminded the public that there is no evidence that people who have recovered are now immune to the virus.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said law enforcement agencies countywide have submitted two new cases of people violating the stay-at-home orders to the district attorney’s office for possible charges. He wasn’t aware of any demonstrations locally against those restrictions. Overall, he praised the public for following the rules.

“Chippewa County’s calls for service have really dwindled,” Kowalczyk said. “It really shows people aren’t out there, doing what they shouldn’t be doing.”

With fishing season about to begin and golf courses now allowed to open, Weideman encouraged people to be cautious, avoid travel and stay as close to home as possible. Those who do travel to fish should try to limit contact with others.