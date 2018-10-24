Chippewa Valley Technical College will host two November events for local entrepreneurs and startups.
Those interested in starting a business are invited to “Start a Business: Step One,” a free event from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6 in Room 30B in the lower level of CVTC’s Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire.
A local financial lending expert, a local economic development corporation, the Small Business Development Center, Western Dairyland and successful entrepreneurs will discuss, meet and network with attendees.
On Friday, Nov. 9, visitors are invited to the Business Bus Tour of new Eau Claire businesses and hear the owners' startup stories.
The tour will leave from CVTC's Business Education Center. The event costs $10 per person and will be hosted by Nick White, entrepreneur and co-owner of Chippewa Valley Tours.
For more information or to register for both events, go to cvtc.edu/StartABusiness.
Both events are part of Startup Eau Claire Week, which is slated for Nov. 5-9.
