EOG Resources sues the City of Chippewa Falls over its tax bill

EOG Resources, a sand processing plant in the northeast corner of Chippewa Falls, has sued the city over its tax bill.

The Houston, Texas-based company filed the lawsuit in Chippewa County Court, claiming that the plant should have a 2021 assessment “no higher than $1 million,” and the correct taxes should be “no higher than $19,031.”

However, the city assessed the property this year at $27,276,300, and based on the city’s tax rate, the property tax bill was set at $519,092.

In the lawsuit, the company contends the “fair market value” of the property is just $1 million as of Jan. 1, 2021.

“As a result, the property tax imposed on the property for 2021 may be excessive in at least the amount of $500,061,” the lawsuit claims.

“Plaintiff is entitled to a refund of 2021 tax in the amount of at least $500,061, or such greater amounts as may be determined to be due to plaintiff, plus statutory interest.”

Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said he was aware the lawsuit was coming. He declined to comment further on the lawsuit. City attorney Bob Ferg did not return calls for comment.