The Erickson Park project hit another milestone with the installation of a bridge connecting the new fishing area with Irvine Park.
The 130-foot bridge was done by Anderson Bridges in Colfax and installed late Friday.
The bridge is another big step as the $2.2 million project moves toward a midsummer completion goal.
Dick Hebert, Chippewa Falls Recreation and Forestry Department director, said the project is about 75 percent finished, but much of the work that needs to be done will have to wait until better weather, or at least until the snow abates.
“There really isn’t a lot for them to do until the spring,” Hebert said Monday.
Parts that remain to be completed include side panels for areas of the bridge and for the fishing walkway, construction of the bike trail connection and intersection into the park, site restoration and installation of the fishing pier.
Crews will also have to do a final layer of asphalt.
The Erickson Park project was funded half by grants — including the largest Land and Water Conservation Fund grant ever awarded to Wisconsin — and half by fundraising. The Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department is continuing to raise funds to get amenities like benches.
It is on schedule to be finished in June.
The project received assistance from a number of people and businesses in the area, including a $100,000 donation by Markquart Motors and a $10,000 donation from Special Friends, Inc.
