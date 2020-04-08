Even for Easter, keep your distance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHIPPEWA FALLS — With Easter this weekend, Chippewa County public health director Angela Weideman cautioned people to continue their social distancing and avoid getting together in large groups for the holiday.

Weideman spoke at a weekly press conference about COVID-19 on Wednesday, where she praised the public for following social distancing, and urged them to not back off those guidelines.

“I do think social distancing is helping,” she said. “It is extremely important people continue social distancing.”

Weideman recommended people practice their religious services at home, limited to 10 or fewer people. She noted that many of the larger outbreaks nationwide have been traced to large church functions, and that is why those gatherings have been halted.

“Please limit your interactions to those in your household units,” Weideman said.

Gatherings in parking lots also should be fewer than 10 people, she added.

Chippewa County saw one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday, bringing the total to 17, she said. However, just one person is hospitalized, and that person’s symptoms are improving, she said.