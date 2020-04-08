Even for Easter, keep your distance

CHIPPEWA FALLS — With Easter this weekend, Chippewa County public health director Angela Weideman cautioned people to continue their social distancing and avoid getting together in large groups for the holiday.
Weideman spoke at a weekly press conference about COVID-19 on Wednesday, where she praised the public for following social distancing, and urged them to not back off those guidelines.
“I do think social distancing is helping,” she said. “It is extremely important people continue social distancing.”
Weideman recommended people practice their religious services at home, limited to 10 or fewer people. She noted that many of the larger outbreaks nationwide have been traced to large church functions, and that is why those gatherings have been halted.
“Please limit your interactions to those in your household units,” Weideman said.
Gatherings in parking lots also should be fewer than 10 people, she added.
Chippewa County saw one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday, bringing the total to 17, she said. However, just one person is hospitalized, and that person’s symptoms are improving, she said.
The 17 cases involve six people younger than age 40 and 11 older than 40. None of the sick people are EMS/medical workers or law enforcement, she added. Her staff continues to follow up with each of the sick individuals and anyone they may have come in contact with.
Weideman also announced that she wants to see children submit cute signs or messages to their email at covid@co.chippewa.wi.us, and the best ones will be placed on her department’s Facebook page.
“Show us what you are doing at home, and who you are social distancing for,” she said.
Weideman also praised area election officials for their work in making voting as safe as possible for poll workers and the community.
Chippewa Falls police chief Matt Kelm said people will be seeing officers wearing masks and protective equipment more frequently, but added that is for precautionary measures; if an officer is sick, that officer will not be at work. Kelm said that he is pleased that most people are following the stay-at-home order.
“We definitely understand these are difficult to live with,” he said.
