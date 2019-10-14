Two religious groups are coming together again next month for an event as a sign of unity within the Christian religion.
An event entitled “The Holy Bible: Common Ground for Lutherans and Catholics,” will be taking place Saturday, Nov. 16, at Immaculate Conception Catholic church in Eau Claire from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Registration for the event is $10 and includes lunch. You can register online at www.universitylutheran.org or send a check made out to Seminar-University Lutheran Church to 110 Garfield Ave. in Eau Claire.
The event revolves around the history of the Christian going to war with itself and splitting up into many divisions. “The Holy Bible; Common Ground for Lutherans and Catholics,” is in response to the catalyst event two years ago in which Lutherans and Catholics came together to reconcile and participate in a common prayer service which almost 900 people participated.
Aspects of the event will include two speakers, one Catholic and One Lutheran. On the Catholic side will be Father Mark Pierce, former pastor of Notre Dame Catholic Parish in Chippewa Falls.
The Lutheran representative will be Reverend Greg Kaufmann, Assistant to the Bishop of the Northwest Synod of Wisconsin of the Evangelical Luther Church in America. Both representatives will be leading their own portion of the event, preaching unity in the Christian religion.
The seminar is open to everyone, not just clergy and registration for the event is now open for registration to the public.
