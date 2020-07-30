Events to be held celebrating 100 years of the 19th Amendment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One hundred years is a big milestone, and a local group of women is coming together to celebrate the achievement.

“We are planning an anniversary party – and the party is on no matter what,” Margy Hagaman, Menomonie, past president of the League of Women Voters – Greater Chippewa Valley, and chair of the celebration committee, said.

But Instead of parades, open houses and plays, the Chippewa Valley Inter-generational group planning for the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote, has moved to virtual events, book and movie lists and small group museum visits.

“We are so excited to collaborate with the League of Women Voters as well as the Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes and the American Association of University Women-Eau Claire to bring this exhibit to the community,” said Melissa Kneeland, executive director of the Dunn County Historical Society’s Rassbach Museum.

The museum, in Menomonie’s Wakanda Park, is hosting the Wisconsin Historical Society’s traveling display, “We Stand on their Shoulders,” which celebrates the history of Wisconsin women and voting. The banner exhibit will be on display Tuesday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Aug. 15th. The Rassbach Museum will also display artifacts from their own collection.