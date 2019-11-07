A Chippewa Valley band with a message is set to release a new record to help bring positive change to its listeners’ lives.
Evernoir, a Chippewa Valley-based alternative rock/metal band, will release the first half of its second full-length record “Heart's Deception Part 1: Welcome Back to the Truth,” on Friday, Dec. 13.
The album’s release is paired with a 92.9 the X-sponsored show on Saturday, Dec. 14, where the band will share the Every Buddy’s Bar and Grill stage in Chippewa Falls with Opal and Cold Kingdom. Tickets are $12, and doors will open at 8 p.m.
Lead vocalist Ven Miercy said band members are excited for the release show next month because they get to share the stage with not just fellow musicians but also with good friends.
“They are just a really wonderful group of people, and we couldn’t think of anyone else we’d want to headline this show,” Miercy said. “It was really important that we share it with Cold Kingdom. It was important we have them on this show and share this experience with our friends. How many bands get to say they’re sharing the stage with real friends for their album release? We’re very excited about it, and it will be a fun night.”
The band consists of Miercy on vocals, Vic Wiley on guitar, Nate Baughman on guitar, Kirito on bass and Paul Bōnz Ormsby on drums.
Evernoir sites female-fronted metal acts such as Evanescence, Flyleaf and Arch Enemy as some of its biggest musical influences that have informed its original style.
The group formed in January 2014, and throughout the six years the group has been writing, recording and performing together, it has traveled around the Midwest. The release of is first album, "The Monkey and the Badger," came in October 2018.
Miercy said the upcoming double album feeds into the message the band has cited as the basis for many of its songs and the overall message of the musical pairing.
“We formed with the goal of providing awareness for abuse and suicide awareness,” Miercy said. “It was a common goal we established because music has helped all of us through depression. We’ve all had a history of suicidal depression, and music helped us through that, so we want our music to help other people the same way.”
The band’s soon-to-be-released record, “Heart's Deception Part 1: Welcome Back to the Truth,” and the upcoming second part is a concept record about a girl named Abei, Miercy said. The album revolves around a girl who is saved by someone who she thinks is her savior but in actuality is an abuser and she has to find a way to free herself from the addiction an abusive relationship has over someone.
Ormsby said the reasoning behind splitting the material the band recorded in Minneapolis recently into two parts was to make it easier to digest for the audience and give the band breathing room to promote the record in the way it best saw fit.
“We wanted to split the 15 songs we recorded into two parts so we could release this record in December and the second part shortly after,” Ormsby said. “We want to give the people what they want in a timeframe that is relatively low stress for us. Rather than a record, the album turned into a musical project.”
With the release show coming up in just over a month and a batch of original songs ready to release, Evernoir is primed to continue to make a name in the Chippewa Valley metal scene.
