Tony Evers, state superintendent of education, won the Democratic gubernatorial primary Tuesday night, setting up a showdown between the education official and incumbent Gov. Scott Walker in November.
Evers handily carried Chippewa County with 2,404 votes, according to unofficial voting results from the Chippewa County Clerk’s office. Kathleen Vinehout followed Evers with 747 votes.
Third in Chippewa County was former Democratic party chairman Matt Flynn, fourth was political activist Mike McCabe, fifth was firefighter union head Mahlon Mitchell and sixth was former state representative Kelda Roys.
Two candidates who earlier dropped out of the race — businessman Andy Gronik and Eau Claire attorney Dana Wachs — received 51 and 89 Chippewa County votes, respectively.
Chippewa County voters also chose Walker over his opponent, Robert Meyer of Sun Prairie, in the Republican primary. Walker received 3,783 Chippewa County votes to Meyer’s 305.
As for the U.S. Senate Republican primary, Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield, prevailed over businessman Kevin Nicholson statewide. Chippewa County voters overwhelmingly chose Nicholson, however. Nicholson sailed through the county with 2,312 votes; Vukmir was a distant second with 1,333.
Incumbent Democrats Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Ron Kind did not face Democrat challengers Tuesday.
Mandela Barnes of Milwaukee, the winner of the Democratic lieutenant governor primary, will join Evers on the Democratic ticket.
Quiet night for Chippewa County races
There were a number of uncontested races in Chippewa County:
- Democrat Jim Kowalczyk and Republican Travis Hakes won unopposed in their respective primaries for the Chippewa County sheriff’s seat.
- Republican Nate Liedl and Democrat Karen Hepfler also ran unopposed in their primaries for the Chippewa County Clerk of Courts position.
- Democrat Ron Patten is the only candidate running for Chippewa County coroner, and won his primary unopposed.
- Incumbent Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, and Democrat Wren Keturi of Chippewa Falls both ran unopposed, and will square off over the 67th Assembly District seat in November.
- Rep. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, will face Dunn County physician Chris Kapsner for the 23rd Senate District seat currently held by Sen. Terry Moulton, R-Chippewa Falls.
- Altoona police chief Jesse James, a Republican running to represent Assembly District 68, will face Democrat Wendy Sue Johnson in November.
- Incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy also ran unopposed in the primary.
