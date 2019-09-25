Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is expected to tour the tornado-ravaged town of Wheaton later today to inspect damage from Tuesday night's storm.
At least one confirmed tornado touched down as severe storms ripped through western Wisconsin, damaging homes and other structures near the Chippewa-Dunn county line.
The tornado was estimated at EF3, according to a preliminary estimate Wednesday by the National Weather Service in Minneapolis. Although the weather service did not provide a wind-speed estimate, the range for an EF3 is listed as 136 mph to 165 mph.
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office says preliminary reports indicate a semi driver was injured in a crash on Highway 29 that resulted from the tornado.
A mobile home overturned and an occupant was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
Damage assessments are continuing. Initial reports from Chippewa County Emergency Management had about 15 residences experiencing significant damage and 13 residences had either major damages or were destroyed. Of those 13 residences, four were mobile homes.
Nancy and Glen Bowe of Elk Mound were among those to experience damage to their property.
“As soon as we got down into the basement we could hear everything hitting the house and then it was all quiet," Nancy said.
After moving back upstairs, they looked outside to see significant damage to their property including a demolished shed, damaged garage, uprooted trees and an overturned camper.
“We could hear a little bit…they say (it's like) the freight train, you can kind of hear that and then it’s just real quiet all of a sudden," Nancy said. "It was just over in minutes. Just minutes.”
Bowe said Emergency Medical Services arrived soon after the tornado passed through to make sure everyone was safe. Residents said they were grateful for the support from the community, including at Loopy's Grill & Saloon in the town of Wheaton, which offered its free lunch buffet or carryout pizza for those impacted by the tornado or those helping with the cleanup efforts.
“It’s just overwhelming, the number of people coming up and bringing you water and making sure you’re safe," Nancy said.
Nancy said cleanup for her residence couldn't begin until its insurance adjuster surveyed the property, something she expected to happen on Wednesday afternoon.
“I’ve never, ever seen anything like this in my life," Nancy said. "Nothing like what we have.”
Responders from Chippewa Fire District and mutual-aid departments worked late into Tuesday evening checking on the welfare of residents and clearing roads. The American Red Cross provided canteen services to responders and the Chippewa County Highway Department first assisted with road clearing.
Emergency managers have asked potential volunteers to stay away from the town of Wheaton, citing downed power lines and debris.
At least three semi-trailers overturned along Wisconsin Highway 29 northeast of Elk Mound.
Buses were running late in the Elk Mound School District and drivers there were being urged to watch for downed power lines. The district opened its schools for anyone needing temporary shelter.
Dunn Energy Cooperative reported having about 220 accounts without power as of early Wednesday morning and that crews were out working to restore power.
Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area between 20th and 30th Streets near Hwy. 29 S. Frontage Road in Elk Mound.
The National Weather Service also reported two wind incidents on Tuesday evening with severe weather knocking a large oak tree across 46th Avenue and trees down across 40th Avenue and damage to homes, both in southeast Chippewa Falls.
Chippewa County Emergency Management will be coordinating debris cleanup between 9-10 a.m. on Thursday morning at the Wheaton Fire Station, 300 38th St., in Elk Mound. Volunteers must be 18 years old and are asked to dress appropriately. Farm and property owners who are in need of debris removal should call 2-1-1.
