When the Cadott Police Department was looking for two part-time officers to fill its roster in 2016, it received 45 applicants. Those two officers are still with the department.
In 2018, it received six — and one was disqualified after background checks and initial screening processes, Sgt. Daryl Pries said.
That passing number is still more than Lake Hallie’s Police Department got for a most recent part-time posting.
Chief Cal Smokowicz said his department only had two of six applicants pass background checks and initial screening. One of those two dropped out, leaving the department with one option to hire or leaving the position blank.
The same can be said for the Bloomer Police Department, which had maybe eight applicants for its most recent part-time position, and only two took the test.
The department decided to hire no one, said Chief Jared Zwiefelhofer, siding with most police chiefs that it’s better to go without than to fill the position with someone unqualified.
As the Chippewa Falls Police Department continues to present its case to the Chippewa Falls City Council for higher pay or more officers to keep the department a competitive option with others, agencies across the Chippewa Valley are feeling the pressure and sting of dwindling options.
Social media, news outlets, compensation and moving up in careers are all various reasons many of the law enforcement professionals speculate may be contributing to a lower number of candidates vying for a police officer position, but Chippewa Valley Technical College and UW-Stout both say they have seen their criminal justice and law enforcement programs grow within the last few years.
Though a cause of the shortage may not be pinpointed, experts at the colleges suggest students are excited and dedicated while local higher education groups work toward stronger partnerships.
Making less work out
Having a small department to work with is nothing new for Smokowicz. The department runs the equivalent of a 10-and-a-half officer operation with nine full-time officers and ideally eight part-time officers to fill their shift rotations.
“We’ve always been understaffed,” Smokowicz said. “We’ve always been under the thumb. All of our officers have had to handle their cases from beginning to end, so all my guys, they just deal with it.”
Since last year, Lake Hallie’s officers have had another officer to take over some of their overwhelming caseloads. The village board approved and five-citizen board hired an investigator for the department last year.
As chief for the nine years, Smokowicz knows the ins and outs of working with a small budget, understanding that sometimes public relations and special events have to get cut so more funds can go toward keeping the community safe.
Instead, it’s the constant shuffling of part-time officers that’s putting the strain on the department, Smokowicz said, adding that he’s consistently had two openings for part-time officer positions open for years.
Training for these officers, Smokowicz said, costs the department $8,000 — and most are usually poached by other departments for full-time work or better pay.
The village board does what it can, Smokowicz said, adding that the board just approved a pay raise for its officers, which will continue to rise for the next three years to remain competitive with other departments.
This year, Smokowicz is going to ask the board for approval in changing how the department utilizes its part-time officers.
Rather than relying on them within the regular shifts, Smokowicz is proposing the part-time officers are used to fill in during vacations, medical leave, special event requests and other absences. It would take off the pressure of relying on an officer that may leave for a bigger opportunity while filling gaps that are necessary to fill.
But changes and the constant growth in Lake Hallie — Smokowicz said someone is sprinkling home seeds throughout the village — could eventually make it more difficult for the police department to keep functioning at the capacity it has been.
“We’ve moved forward in the last nine years. We’ve added an extra shift, but we keep adding homes, too,” Smokowicz said. “Is there a need for more officers in my community? Yes.”
Officers: Who knows why
Maybe it’s the news perceptions of officers, Pries speculated. Or maybe it’s the decline in health and retirement benefits officers are offered, he added.
But Pries, Zwiefelhofer and Stanley Police Chief Lance Weiland can’t pinpoint why they don’t have as many officers applying.
“I really don’t know 100 percent for sure,” Zwiefelhofer said. “I don’t know if it’s a change in society. Around here it seems like the people support us but other places it doesn’t look like law enforcement is supported very well, at least in the national news. It’s, to me, it’s rewarding. I don’t know if the younger people think it’s rewarding anymore to be in law enforcement…. I’ve got all kinds of ideas, but I don’t know if they’re true or not. I don’t know if anybody really knows why there’s such a decline.”
Two things are known: There are fewer people applying, and part-time officers are leaving at faster rates.
Continuing to train part-time officers has strained department resources, Pries said. In Cadott, part-time officers are trained through 16 shift rotations.
Training an officer who might be sitting in a different department’s squad car just a year later can be infuriating and taxing to even veteran officers trying to do their jobs, Pries said.
“We don’t have budget to run a full training program,” Pries said.
Though continuing to impact the strain departments are facing with declining officer numbers, the recent wave of methamphetamine and opioid usage doesn’t really impact the way departments are having to use their officers.
“There was a shortage of officers before the meth hit us,” Zwiefelhofer said. “I don’t think that has anything do with it.”
They just have to keep covering shifts and getting the job done.
Like Zwiefelhofer, local departments refuse to lower their standards when looking for a candidate, even if that means they have to pay other officers overtime to fill shifts.
The Bloomer Police Department does not have any part-time officers, but Zwiefelhofer is hopeful that will change. If a full-time officer is injured, sick or takes vacation, others have to step in. The department has also had to rely on the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office to occasionally help it fill shifts, he said.
For the most part, law enforcement professionals agree that applicants have been qualified and well trained. But there’s only so much a department can offer a candidate.
“I do think the applicants we have been receiving, they have been for qualified applicants,” Weiland said. “Because we’re not necessarily hiring for full-time positions, we’re competing (with) places that are. They’re looking for full-time employment. There really is no comparison.”
