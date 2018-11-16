A local organization celebrated three decades of positive relationships in the Chippewa Valley this week.
The Chippewa Area Mentor Program (CAMP) celebrated its 30th anniversary Wednesday at Chippewa Falls Middle School, where it held a reception for past, present and some future mentors to congregate and reflect on 30 years of success. CAMP is a program where individuals from the community come weekly to Chippewa Falls and McDonell middle and high schools to visit a student. During this time, for about 30 minutes, the pair will either talk, play a game, conduct an activity or whatever the student needs to give them a break from their day.
Lisa Husom, Executive Director of CAMP, said the program is a great way for the individuals involved to benefit each other’s lives.
“Everyone needs a positive person in their life and you can’t have too many,” Husom said. “So, having a program like this has proven beneficial for our mentor students in helping them succeed in school and building up their confidence to go on after school as well. It’s also a great opportunity for our mentors to give back.”
The roots of CAMP were laid in June of 1988 when Our Saviour’s Lutheran Boards of Deacons and Social Ministries met to discuss ways they could positively affect the community. That’s when one of the members pointed to a middle school across the street and suggested helping the youth, which at the time didn’t have any programs to address kids who didn’t subscribe to the standard programs and activities being offered.
From there, two members of the board visited with the middle school principal, which led to the first six mentor/student matches being made for the second semester of the 1988-89 school year.
One of those original six mentors, and the only one still with the organization, Marilyn Skaturd, said CAMP was important to implement in order to give select students some stability, perhaps for the first time in their young lives.
“You don’t realize what these kids are going through,” Skaturd said. “But these kids now we are going to be there for them at a specific place at a specific time. That’s very important I believe, because they maybe have never experienced that before.”
Marilyn’s husband, Roger Skaturd, said the organization can only be successful if the mentors take their job seriously and commit to being present in the kids’ lives.
“The kids have more to give you than you have to give them if you just sit down and listen,” Skaturd said. “And we always emphasize that when you’re a mentor, the most important thing is to live up to that commitment. If you can’t be there, let them know and always treat it seriously.”
CAMP has continued to grow throughout the years, at one point eclipsing 20 separate churches involved in the program. Both Marilyn and Roger constantly restated the program benefits the adults equally as much as it benefits the students. They said it is a way to open your mind to a different perspective and help a kid out who may need to just talk for a while.
The program operates out of the schools in Chippewa Falls, but Husom said the program is dependent on a healthy and supportive Chippewa Falls community to live up to its potential.
“The community supports us, and we couldn’t do what we do without that support,” Husom said. “We rely on our community to help us sustain the program. Our program is partially funded by the Chippewa Falls School District and the other part is made up through fundraising and donations. We look to our community partners to continue to support us either financially or by bringing us mentors from the business community to help fill the need with all of the kids we are trying to match.”
While mentors past, present and future celebrated Wednesday with refreshments and reflection, Husom said the program won’t be satisfied until a lofty goal is met.
“CAMP has been around for 30 years and we’re hoping to be around for 30 more,” Husom said. “Our goal would be to match every student in the district with a mentor. That’s a very lofty goal, but it’s one we want to continue to push for and push the sense of community it creates in this area.”
For more information on CAMP, and how to get involved, you can visit them online at cfsd.chipfalls.k12.wi.us/camp/.
