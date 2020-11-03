'Everyone's vote matters': Chippewa Falls voters line up to vote on Election Day

Starting in the early hours of the morning Tuesday, lines formed around the four polling locations in Chippewa Falls.

The patrons outside of the Chippewa Falls Senior Center, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, the Chippewa Falls Public Library and Faith Lutheran Church were eager to cast their vote in the race between Democratic candidate Joe Biden and Republican candidate President Donald Trump.

Amy Johannsen said she decided to vote in-person because she thinks it’s important to face your fears amid a pandemic.

“There has been a lot of fear-mongering going around about voting and I’ve been trying not to listen to it,” Johannsen said. “Every election for over 30 years I’ve voted in-person so I’m not going to stop now no matter what.”

About 1.9 million people in Wisconsin had submitted an absentee ballot by Monday morning, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which is more than double the amount submitted in the 2016 presidential election.

More than half of registered voters had already cast their vote via either absentee or in-person absentee, according to the Chippewa County Clerk’s office, but that didn’t stop voters from coming out in droves on Tuesday.