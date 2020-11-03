'Everyone's vote matters': Chippewa Falls voters line up to vote on Election Day

Starting in the early hours of the morning Tuesday, lines formed around the four polling locations in Chippewa Falls.
The patrons outside of the Chippewa Falls Senior Center, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, the Chippewa Falls Public Library and Faith Lutheran Church were eager to cast their vote in the race between Democratic candidate Joe Biden and Republican candidate President Donald Trump.
Amy Johannsen said she decided to vote in-person because she thinks it’s important to face your fears amid a pandemic.
“There has been a lot of fear-mongering going around about voting and I’ve been trying not to listen to it,” Johannsen said. “Every election for over 30 years I’ve voted in-person so I’m not going to stop now no matter what.”
About 1.9 million people in Wisconsin had submitted an absentee ballot by Monday morning, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which is more than double the amount submitted in the 2016 presidential election.
More than half of registered voters had already cast their vote via either absentee or in-person absentee, according to the Chippewa County Clerk’s office, but that didn’t stop voters from coming out in droves on Tuesday.
By the time mid-afternoon hit lines were not visible outside most polling locations, but voters were still traveling to one of the four polling locations Tuesday to have their voices heard.
Alan Gary said his decision to vote in-person came after his absentee ballot took long to be mailed to him.
“My ballot didn’t get here in time,” Gary said. “I would’ve preferred to not have to come out here to vote with everything going on, but I wasn’t just not going to vote.”
Every polling location in Chippewa Falls enforced strict COVID-19 safety protocols to protect voters and polling staff from the spread of the coronavirus. Six-feet of physical distancing was required, face masks were required and sanitizing stations were readily available for anyone in need of sanitation products.
Due to the longer time required to process absentee ballots, election results are likely to be hotly debated until definitive numbers are available post-election night.
Gary said he hopes people chose to take part in the democratic process Tuesday, as it is their civic duty.
“No matter who people vote for, I just hope they voted,” Gary said. “People who complain about politics constantly but don’t vote shouldn’t be able to complain. Everyone’s vote matters and this is one of the only ways to make your opinion known.”
