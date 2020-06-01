Excellence in Education: Alexis Zenner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Adam and Ann Zenner

Educator: Ruth Buchner

Alexis’s comments about Mrs. Buchner:

"Mrs. Buchner has helped me come closer to my career goals of becoming a nurse practitioner through her classes and advocating to be part of the school CNA course," Zenner said. "She also supported me by coming to tennis matches and basketball games of mine. Mrs. Buchner’s warm heart and generosity is why she is my most influential teacher."

Mrs. Buchner’s comments about Alexis:

"Alexis took all the Health Science classes offered to her before she began her senior year and excelled in all of them, including a summer CNA class," Buchner said. "She is self-motivated, high achieving and has a heart of gold -- and that only gets me started with attributes that make Alexis so special."

Future Plans:

Alexis plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to major in nursing. Her ultimate goal is to become a nurse practitioner.

