Excellence in Education: Anthony Plechacek

School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Daniel Plechacek and Rita Derks

Educator: Eric Krista

Anthony’s comments about Mr. Krista: “Mr. Krista was my first grade teacher at Stillson Elementary,” Plechacek said. “I believe my passion for math was first sparked by Mr. Krista. I still have a passion for math and science and I’ve continued to grow by taking challenging math classes. Thank you, Mr. Krista, for inspiring me to achieve academic focus and success.”

Mr. Krista’s comments about Anthony: “My first-grade memories of Anthony are a hardworking, fun-loving student who truly enjoyed being at school,” Krista said. “He had a strong work ethic and gave his all, excelling in math and science. I am very proud to see that Anthony has continued to succeed in these areas throughout his education.”

Future plans: Anthony plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stout, where he will pursue a degree in mechanical engineering while also having an engineering internship at Machine Tool Camp. He also hopes to continue growing his passion for music.

